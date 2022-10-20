City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex.

Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order the city to pay him a half million dollars for attorney fees.

The city wants Fairly to pay at least part of the more than $600,000 it has spent on lawyers.

Fairly claims the city had a secret plan to issue a total of $260 million in debt without following the law.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.