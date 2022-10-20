Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

CDC adds COVID shot to federal funded child vaccine program

CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to add COVID-19 vaccines to Vaccines for Children program.
CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to add COVID-19 vaccines to Vaccines for Children program.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines are now part of the federally funded Vaccines for Children program.

The program provides free vaccinations to children whose parents can’t otherwise afford them.

The action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices is part of a plan to make COVID vaccinations routine.

As funding for pandemic response dries up, it is likely future coronavirus vaccinations will be lumped together with other shots required for children.

Going forward, the necessary vaccinations will likely be covered by private insurance or through local public health initiatives.

The CDC’s committee on childhood immunization met Thursday to update a revised immunization schedule for 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

FILE - A firefighter monitors a backfire, flames lit by fire crews to burn off vegetation,...
Drought, fire risk to stay high during third La Niña winter
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
Amarillo police responding to La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for SWAT incident
Amarillo police responding to La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for SWAT incident
Amarillo police responding to La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for SWAT incident
Amarillo police responding to La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for SWAT incident
travel tips
As temperatures start to drop, experts say travel costs expected to rise