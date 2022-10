AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery Historic tour will be held in-person on Cemetery Grounds.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tour will begin at the historic Pantheon Mausoleum and take the public through the grounds while showcasing individuals.

