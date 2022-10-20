AmTech students get empowered in inspiring event for future women entrepreneurs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Young women at AmTech Career Academy are getting empowered for a national event.

Optimum Business hosted WE Are The Future livestream event to inspire future women entrepreneurs.

The livestream was this afternoon and featured guest speaker April Harris, the founder of “Keeping You Sweet” baked goods company.

The WE initiative was created to celebrate and support women entrepreneurs by connected them with women business owners.

