AmTech students get empowered in inspiring event for future women entrepreneurs

Young women at AmTech Career Academy are getting empowered for a national event.
Young women at AmTech Career Academy are getting empowered for a national event.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Young women at AmTech Career Academy are getting empowered for a national event.

Optimum Business hosted WE Are The Future livestream event to inspire future women entrepreneurs.

The livestream was this afternoon and featured guest speaker April Harris, the founder of “Keeping You Sweet” baked goods company.

The WE initiative was created to celebrate and support women entrepreneurs by connected them with women business owners.

