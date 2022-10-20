American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services provide free smoke detectors to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services are partnering to provide free smoke detectors and installation to the entire Panhandle.

Both Panhandle Community Services and American Red Cross already serve all 26 counties in the Panhandle, so they decided to come together for this years “Sound the Alarm” event to reach even more people in need.

“Sound the Alarm will affect the community by saving lives. A lot of people need smoke alarms in their homes. They may have smoke alarms but not enough to cover their whole homes, or they may not have any at all,” says Tracy Lee, Lead Health Care Navigator, Panhandle Community Services.

This year the free smoke alarm installation event is from October 15, until October 29. Their goal is target 500 homes in the Texas Panhandle.

“We just need to make the entire Panhandle safer, and there’s a lot of these smaller communities that don’t have this asset and we need to provide it for them,” says Betsy Cornette, Disaster Program Manager for The American Red Cross serving the Texas Panhandle.

The agencies will also offer education on fire safety.

If you would like to volunteer for the event or sign up to receive a smoke alarm, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.