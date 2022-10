AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday.

The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at:

City Glass

A1 Flooring

Jimmy Fincher Body Shop

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.