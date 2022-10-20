Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police responding to La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for SWAT incident(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to a weapons call at the La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for a SWAT incident.

According to officials, today at 12:40 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called to the La Quinta Inn at 2108 south Coulter on a weapons call.

The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the scene.

More information will be given once available.

