Amarillo police responding to La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for SWAT incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to a weapons call at the La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for a SWAT incident.

According to officials, today at 12:40 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called to the La Quinta Inn at 2108 south Coulter on a weapons call.

The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the scene.

More information will be given once available.

