Amarillo police responding to La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for SWAT incident
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to a weapons call at the La Quinta Inn at South Coulter for a SWAT incident.
According to officials, today at 12:40 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called to the La Quinta Inn at 2108 south Coulter on a weapons call.
The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the scene.
More information will be given once available.
