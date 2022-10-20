Who's Hiring?
$24 million project to extend power plant lifespan for Xcel’s Nichols Station

Nichols Energy Station
Nichols Energy Station(newschannel10)
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the three units at Xcel Energy’s Nichols Power Station is being overhauled.

This is a $24 million project that will extend the operating lifespan of the natural gas plant.

The overhaul includes inspections, maintenance, replacing worn parts and maintaining the plant.

“We burn natural gas in a steam plant like this, we’re making steam and the steam is what is driving the turbines to run the generator so every often we just open them up and make them better and that’s really what’s happening here at Nichols,” said Wes Reeves, senior media relations representative for Texas and New Mexico.

The impact on customer’s bills is unknown at this point.

The Harrington Station is in the transition of being no longer coal-fired and will switch to natural gas by 2025.

