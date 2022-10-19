Warmth for the Week

Who's Hiring?
Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Despite the chilly start to the day, we’re expecting above normal temperatures around the region today. West/southwesterly winds will dry us out, and allow us to warm up, especially where the air is slightly drier (i.e. the northeast). Low 80s will be some of the warmest temperatures today. After today, we continue a warming trend, with most of, if not all of the area hitting the 80s by the weekend. For Sunday, High winds could play a major role in the forecast, where fire danger will be a possibility.

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a morning robbery in west Amarillo.
Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over $100,000 in cash and four grams of...
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
