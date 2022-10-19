Warmth for the Week

Despite the chilly start to the day, we’re expecting above normal temperatures around the region today. West/southwesterly winds will dry us out, and allow us to warm up, especially where the air is slightly drier (i.e. the northeast). Low 80s will be some of the warmest temperatures today. After today, we continue a warming trend, with most of, if not all of the area hitting the 80s by the weekend. For Sunday, High winds could play a major role in the forecast, where fire danger will be a possibility.

