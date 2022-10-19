Who's Hiring?
Texas Tech hosting 2nd Annual Human Sex Trafficking Symposium

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine in Amarillo and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will host, “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium.”

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Happy State Bank Auditorium at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

A virtual option will also be available via Zoom.

Ann Ream, founder of The Voices and Faces Project, will be the keynote speaker. Other speakers will include:

  • Teresa Baker, M.D., professor of OB/GYN at TTUHSC
  • Rachel May Anderson, M.D., assistant professor of pediatrics at TTUHSC
  • Grant Permenter, Supervisory Special Agent for Crimes Against Children Special Task Force for the FBI
  • Traci Rogers, Amarillo director of No Boundaries International
  • Pamela Kirby, Psy.D., clinical psychologist
  • Louise Rice, DNP, RN, CA-CP SANE, assistant professor of nursing at TTUHSC

The symposium will provide information to health care providers on the diversity of ways that those who experience trafficking may present.

The event will also provide how to use human trafficking screens to assess risk of exploitation, how to apply trauma-informed, rights-based strategies when encountering challenging situations and how to work with trafficked patients to determine future safety and health needs.

Registration is $25 per person.

To register for the event, click here.

