Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle

Video: ‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’
By Nicole Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children.

Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.

“The people who are impacted the most are going to be our low income families. The single parent families, it obviously hurts the workforce. Without access to childcare, people can’t work so when we’re seeing those, the limited accessibility to childcare, obviously we’re going to see a decline in people being out there able to go to work,” said April Slatter, childcare services program manager at Workforce Solutions.

Childcare deserts, as they are called when childcare is difficult to find, represent more than two thirds of the Panhandle. Some areas don’t have any certified childcare experts.

“There are 107 zip codes within the Panhandle, and 70 of those are considered to be in a childcare desert,” said Slatter.

The state has recently put out funding to help certify more centers, and homes for childcare needs. One childcare center in Amarillo is already using it to help expand to a third location.

Some companies have taken the step to help. Tyson foods has created childcare opportunities for employees, but the issue still remains for many.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a morning robbery in west Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over $100,000 in cash and four grams of...
Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about...
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

Latest News

CHILD CARE INCREASING COSTS
Childcare crises becoming worse since COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide Adderall shortage and the Panhandle...
Nationwide Adderall shortage impacting area pharmacies in the Panhandle
Aiden Cuevas received a cancer diagnosis three years ago, when he was just 9 years old.
12-year-old ends cancer journey with help from Tech Hoops, and Batman
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo.
Boo at the Zoo: Amarillo Zoo gets spooky for Halloween this weekend