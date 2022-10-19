‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children.

Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.

“The people who are impacted the most are going to be our low income families. The single parent families, it obviously hurts the workforce. Without access to childcare, people can’t work so when we’re seeing those, the limited accessibility to childcare, obviously we’re going to see a decline in people being out there able to go to work,” said April Slatter, childcare services program manager at Workforce Solutions.

Childcare deserts, as they are called when childcare is difficult to find, represent more than two thirds of the Panhandle. Some areas don’t have any certified childcare experts.

“There are 107 zip codes within the Panhandle, and 70 of those are considered to be in a childcare desert,” said Slatter.

The state has recently put out funding to help certify more centers, and homes for childcare needs. One childcare center in Amarillo is already using it to help expand to a third location.

Some companies have taken the step to help. Tyson foods has created childcare opportunities for employees, but the issue still remains for many.

