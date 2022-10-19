Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Nationwide Adderall shortage impacting area pharmacies in the Panhandle

The Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide Adderall shortage and the Panhandle...
The Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide Adderall shortage and the Panhandle is feeling the affects.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide Adderall shortage and the Panhandle is feeling the affects.

The FDA blames the shortage on manufacturing delays.

Health experts say a shortage in stimulant medications is actually not a rare occurrence.

“The amount of medication that is produced is limited and regulated by the government, so there have been other years where towards the end of the year in particular, we start to struggle with supply issues. In this case, however, while that does seem to be probably one of the contributing factors, the other issue we’re facing, at least what we’re hearing about it right now, is that the manufacturing delays have been an issue and some of that has been secondary to the labor shortages,” said Dr. Carolyn Lentsch-Parcells, pediatrician and assistant professor at Burnett School of Medicine at TCU.

Martin Tipton Pharmacy is being impacted by this shortage.

“We’re having to order from various manufacturers right now, not our normal manufactures just because we cannot get them from our normal ones,” said Mark Vogler, Martin Tipton Pharmacy.

Fortunately its patients have been able to get their needed medication, just a different brand.

Amarillo Pharmacy is also being impacted, saying the drug has been back ordered for the past two months.

The Amarillo Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians is also seeing a back order on one of the strengths of the drug.

“The drug company manufacturers short-acting and extended-release, for example. So, a pharmacist, in this situation, will work collaboratively with the patient’s provider to find an available strength and dosage to meet the patient’s needs until the original strength becomes available again,” said Amarillo Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians.

Dr. Lentsch-Parcells acknowledged this may be an uneasy time for those depending on Adderall, especially with the end of the semester and holidays approaching. She encourages you to reach out to your providers.

“There are various strategies that we will sometimes use to help our patients get the best care possible, while we are trying to ride out the shortage, so that might be changing dosage or using dosage forms that are available to replace their typical medication,” said Dr. Lentsch-Parcells

She emphasizes not to make any changes to your medications without speaking to your providers first.

Pharmacy chains, like CVS and Walgreens, both confirm they are seeing intermittent supply issues with the generic form of the drug.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a morning robbery in west Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over $100,000 in cash and four grams of...
Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about...
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

Latest News

Aiden Cuevas received a cancer diagnosis three years ago, when he was just 9 years old.
12-year-old ends cancer journey with help from Tech Hoops, and Batman
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo.
Boo at the Zoo: Amarillo Zoo gets spooky for Halloween this weekend
The Amarillo Angels are taking donations for their fall drive through tomorrow.
Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow
Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow
VIDEO: Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow