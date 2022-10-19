Nationwide Adderall shortage impacting area pharmacies in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide Adderall shortage and the Panhandle is feeling the affects.

The FDA blames the shortage on manufacturing delays.

Health experts say a shortage in stimulant medications is actually not a rare occurrence.

“The amount of medication that is produced is limited and regulated by the government, so there have been other years where towards the end of the year in particular, we start to struggle with supply issues. In this case, however, while that does seem to be probably one of the contributing factors, the other issue we’re facing, at least what we’re hearing about it right now, is that the manufacturing delays have been an issue and some of that has been secondary to the labor shortages,” said Dr. Carolyn Lentsch-Parcells, pediatrician and assistant professor at Burnett School of Medicine at TCU.

Martin Tipton Pharmacy is being impacted by this shortage.

“We’re having to order from various manufacturers right now, not our normal manufactures just because we cannot get them from our normal ones,” said Mark Vogler, Martin Tipton Pharmacy.

Fortunately its patients have been able to get their needed medication, just a different brand.

Amarillo Pharmacy is also being impacted, saying the drug has been back ordered for the past two months.

The Amarillo Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians is also seeing a back order on one of the strengths of the drug.

“The drug company manufacturers short-acting and extended-release, for example. So, a pharmacist, in this situation, will work collaboratively with the patient’s provider to find an available strength and dosage to meet the patient’s needs until the original strength becomes available again,” said Amarillo Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians.

Dr. Lentsch-Parcells acknowledged this may be an uneasy time for those depending on Adderall, especially with the end of the semester and holidays approaching. She encourages you to reach out to your providers.

“There are various strategies that we will sometimes use to help our patients get the best care possible, while we are trying to ride out the shortage, so that might be changing dosage or using dosage forms that are available to replace their typical medication,” said Dr. Lentsch-Parcells

She emphasizes not to make any changes to your medications without speaking to your providers first.

Pharmacy chains, like CVS and Walgreens, both confirm they are seeing intermittent supply issues with the generic form of the drug.

