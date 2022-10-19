Who's Hiring?
League of Women Voter Guide now available for November midterm elections

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters Guide is now available throughout Canyon and Amarillo to help citizens prepare for the upcoming November midterm elections.

“We were very pleased to have 100 percent participation in the Voters Guide by local candidates in contested races,” Porter said. The Guide includes all statewide races as well as local races, she added.

The main area where the guides will be available are:

  • Public libraries in Amarillo, Canyon, Claude, Borger and Panhandle
  • Grocery stores such as United, Fiesta Foods, Market 33, and Eat Rite
  • Coffee shops such as Palace and Roasters
  • Community centers such as Wesley, Kids Inc., Hilltop Senior Citizens, Black Historical Cultural Center, and the Warford Center
  • Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • Student centers at Amarillo College and WTAMU
  • Most retirement centers, nursing homes and assisted living facilities

