League of Women Voter Guide now available for November midterm elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters Guide is now available throughout Canyon and Amarillo to help citizens prepare for the upcoming November midterm elections.

“We were very pleased to have 100 percent participation in the Voters Guide by local candidates in contested races,” Porter said. The Guide includes all statewide races as well as local races, she added.

The main area where the guides will be available are:

Public libraries in Amarillo, Canyon, Claude, Borger and Panhandle

Grocery stores such as United, Fiesta Foods, Market 33, and Eat Rite

Coffee shops such as Palace and Roasters

Community centers such as Wesley, Kids Inc., Hilltop Senior Citizens, Black Historical Cultural Center, and the Warford Center

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Student centers at Amarillo College and WTAMU

Most retirement centers, nursing homes and assisted living facilities

