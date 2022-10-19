Who's Hiring?
Childcare crises becoming worse since COVID-19

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For many, the childcare crises is becoming worse as prices increase.

Every type of childcare is pricier than it was pre-pandemic.

COVID-19 has spiked inflation, staffing shortages and increasing childcare costs, making childcare one of the biggest expenses for working families.

Waiting lists are growing and daycares are losing potential employees to other competitive hiring business’s.

“One of the challenges that all childcare centers are facing including Opportunity School is the challenge of finding staff it puts pressure on our wages, on our benefits, and the overall costs of operating our childcare,” said Jill Goodrich, executive director at Opportunity School.

Childcare services are available and provided within the 26 counties in the Panhandle region of Texas. For a full list of child care providers, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

