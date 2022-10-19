Boo at the Zoo: Amarillo Zoo gets spooky for Halloween this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo.

The event Boo at the Zoo is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and even the animals look forward to this event as much as our visitors,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long. “We hope everyone will come out and join us. It will be fun for the entire family.”

The event will have treat and craft stations, carnival-style games, food trucks, creature features, and animal enrichment events.

Tickets are $6 per person and presale tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.