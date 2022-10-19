Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Boo at the Zoo: Amarillo Zoo gets spooky for Halloween this weekend

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo.(Amarillo Zoo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo.

The event Boo at the Zoo is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and even the animals look forward to this event as much as our visitors,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long. “We hope everyone will come out and join us. It will be fun for the entire family.”

The event will have treat and craft stations, carnival-style games, food trucks, creature features, and animal enrichment events.

Tickets are $6 per person and presale tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a morning robbery in west Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over $100,000 in cash and four grams of...
Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about...
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

Latest News

The Amarillo Angels are taking donations for their fall drive through tomorrow.
Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow
Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow
VIDEO: Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow
The League of Women Voters Guide is now available throughout Canyon and Amarillo to help...
League of Women Voter Guide now available for November midterm elections
A virtual option will also be available via Zoom.
Texas Tech hosting 2nd Annual Human Sex Trafficking Symposium