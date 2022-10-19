Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Angels are taking donations for their fall drive through tomorrow.

The fall drive provides an opportunity for people to donate to families in the Amarillo area that foster.

Amarillo Angels are asking for items such as little pumpkins, Halloween candy, pumpkin bread mix and icing, glow sticks, paint, games, fall crafts, s’mores stuff, and encouraging notes.

You can drop off your donations at CB Boutique, Purpose and Passion Boutique, Blessed Buffalo Boutique, the 2nd floor of old main (WT Campus), HUB desk at the JBK student center (WT Campus), and the Jarrett Hall Lobby (WT Campus).

