Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS

Houston Astros
(Source: Houston Astros)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has long been a postseason powerhouse. But the diminutive second baseman has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began.

The Astros are hoping Altuve returns to form as they’re back in the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and hosting the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Altuve, the team’s leadoff hitter, was 0 for 8 before rookie Jeremy Pena’s homer in the 18th inning lifted the Astros to the 1-0 win in Game 3 of that series.

