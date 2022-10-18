WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A long term dean at West Texas A&M University is stepping down after nearly 17 years, but he is not going far as he is going back to his roots and passion of teaching for the colleges doctoral program.

“What I love most is teaching and working with students. This gives me the opportunity to go back to the classroom and sort of follow my first passion and that is teaching,” said Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

In Henderson’s time as dean, he has helped develop many programs and grow others. From the Education Doctoral program to its Go Global program, Henderson has helped with it all.

“We have one of the most robust scholarship programs in our department and in our college, and a lot of that is due to his work in developing those scholarships, and that’s one of his goals, and the students really benefit from that,” said Dr. Betty Coneway, Department Head, & Dr. Geneva Schaeffer Professor of Education and Social Science at WT. “We really appreciate all of his work that he has done for our college.”

Though faculty say Henderson is leaving behind a stronger college, he believes his legacy after 17 years as dean is not the programs, but the people he has worked with and helped along in their educational journey.

“Faculty, programs, and of course our students are what I’m most proud of, and their accomplishments everyday. That’s the real legacy,” said Henderson.

Henderson will begin his new role in the doctoral program next fall teaching education law and education policy.

“He has been very instrumental in guiding me and leading me along the way. I’m excited that he’s going to stay with us in a new role,” said Coneway.

