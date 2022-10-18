Who's Hiring?
United Family raises $182,000 for MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign

The United Family raised more than $182,000 for its MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign.
The United Family raised more than $182,000 for its MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family raised more than $182,000 for its MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign.

For the campaign last month, locations in Texas and New Mexico came together to raise a total of $182,717.56, according to a press release.

Customers were asked to donate to their grocery purchase while checking out.

Donate-at-the-register raised $94,967.56 and the rest of the money came from guest’s purchases of qualifying products throughout the month of September.

The money will benefit the mission to fund groundbreaking research at the MDA Care Center at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Forth Worth, Texas Neurology, P.A., James W. Aston Ambulatory Care Center, and Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

The money also makes the MDA Summer Camp possible.

To learn more about the MDA Aisles of Smiles program, email cclark@mdausa.org

