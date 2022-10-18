Supply Chain Issues postpone Xcel Energy’s Advanced Meter Deployment by 2 months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Supply Chain issues has caused Xcel Energy to postpone the deployment of their Advanced Metering System meters for two months.

According to the Xcel Energy report, the manufacturer is experiencing increased lead times for components from their suppliers.

The report states that the supply chain issues will change the start date of meter deployment from Jan. 23, 2023 to March 27, 2023.

AMS meters being installed may authorize third parties to access to meter data through “My Energy.”

The reports says as of Sept. 30, 2022 there has been no requests for non-standard meters that would implicate non-standard metering charges.

Customers can access their account and usage information by logging into their customer web portal on Xcel Energy’s website or through Xcel Energy’s mobile app.

