Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Supply Chain Issues postpone Xcel Energy’s Advanced Meter Deployment by 2 months

Supply Chain issues has caused Xcel Energy to postpone the deployment of Advanced Metering...
Supply Chain issues has caused Xcel Energy to postpone the deployment of Advanced Metering System meters two months.(Xcel Energy)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Supply Chain issues has caused Xcel Energy to postpone the deployment of their Advanced Metering System meters for two months.

According to the Xcel Energy report, the manufacturer is experiencing increased lead times for components from their suppliers.

The report states that the supply chain issues will change the start date of meter deployment from Jan. 23, 2023 to March 27, 2023.

AMS meters being installed may authorize third parties to access to meter data through “My Energy.”

The reports says as of Sept. 30, 2022 there has been no requests for non-standard meters that would implicate non-standard metering charges.

Customers can access their account and usage information by logging into their customer web portal on Xcel Energy’s website or through Xcel Energy’s mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a morning robbery in west Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Amarillo police are investigating a crash resulting five people injured at southeast 3rd Avenue...
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor of crash resulting 5 injured near Ross Street
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

Latest News

Nominate a person who deserves a new used car.
Aardvark Automotive taking nominations for car to be given away
The American Red Cross is set to hold a Sound the Alarm smoke alarm instillation event to help...
American Red Cross to hold neighborhood smoke alarm instillation event
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
American Red Cross to hold neighborhood smoke alarm instillation event
VIDEO: American Red Cross to hold neighborhood smoke alarm instillation event