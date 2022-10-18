Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Parts of Bolton Street to be closed starting tomorrow

City officials said parts Bolton Street will be closed starting tomorrow due to construction.
City officials said parts Bolton Street will be closed starting tomorrow due to construction.(PRNewswire)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials said parts Bolton Street will be closed starting tomorrow due to construction.

The city of Amarillo said workers will be starting a trench repair project on Bolton.

The project includes the area of Bolton between Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast 16th Avenue. Those two intersections will remain open.

However, work will begin with the closure of Bolton and Southeast 14th Avenue intersection.

Drivers will need to be aware of intersections that are closed, construction signs, workers, and equipment in work zones.

Drivers may also need to find alternate routes and are asked to use extreme caution.

The project is anticipated to be complete by the summer of 2023.

For further details, call (806) 378-9334 or email construction@amarillo.gov

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a morning robbery in west Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Amarillo police are investigating a crash resulting five people injured at southeast 3rd Avenue...
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor of crash resulting 5 injured near Ross Street
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

Latest News

Scouts Street Smart Rescue is a nonprofit organization that helps pet owners that are unable to...
‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over $100,000 in cash and four grams of...
Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Dr. Eddie Henderson
WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years
The United Family raised more than $182,000 for its MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign.
United Family raises $182,000 for MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign