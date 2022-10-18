Parts of Bolton Street to be closed starting tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials said parts Bolton Street will be closed starting tomorrow due to construction.

The city of Amarillo said workers will be starting a trench repair project on Bolton.

The project includes the area of Bolton between Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast 16th Avenue. Those two intersections will remain open.

However, work will begin with the closure of Bolton and Southeast 14th Avenue intersection.

Drivers will need to be aware of intersections that are closed, construction signs, workers, and equipment in work zones.

Drivers may also need to find alternate routes and are asked to use extreme caution.

The project is anticipated to be complete by the summer of 2023.

For further details, call (806) 378-9334 or email construction@amarillo.gov

