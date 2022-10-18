New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has opened near Canyon.

The venue boasts a 20 acre corn maze, with four different length trails.

The owners tell us the design is in honor of the 80th Annual Anniversary of the Dolittle Raid.

There are also five acres of sunflowers and 15 acres of pumpkins.

“One night we were talking and Shawn said remember how fun it was when we were in Colorado, and we would get a group of people together and go to the pumpkin patch and a corn maze and not even do a haunted one? And we thought ‘Hey lets try it’,” said Ashley Leonard, owner of Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin.

The Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch are open Friday through Sunday, at 176770 FM 1062, Canyon.

