Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has been arrested after DPS found over $100,000 in cash and four grams of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to DPS, on Monday, Oct. 17,, at around 3:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Buick Envision traveling west on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the trooper found a small plastic bag of cocaine and then discovered plastic-wrapped cash bundles inside a bag in the vehicle’s rear area.

The driver, 30-year-old Francisco Lopez, was arrested and charged with money laundering and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Lopez was transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The cash was reportedly being transported from Chicago, to Phoenix.

