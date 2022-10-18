Who's Hiring?
‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile

Scouts Street Smart goes mobile
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo has a new animal rescue nonprofit organization, and it has now gone mobile.

Wendy Patterson is the founder of Scouts Street Smart Rescue that is a nonprofit organization and it’s going mobile.

Patterson’s passion for animals and community is what started it all; a few months ago her and her mother started pop-up clinics around the city to provide microchips, pet tags, and parvo vaccinations at a low cost.

But she saw the greater need, those unable to get to their veterinarian due to, health or schedule differences.

Now, Patterson provides a variety of services:

  • Vaccinations
  • Microchips and microchip scanning
  • Vet taxiing (help those who are unable to take their own pet to the vet)
  • Fostering
  • Rescuing
  • Pet Tags (technology in a tag, scannable by phone that will immediately call the owner)
  • and will now have the ability to come straight to you

In the next month Scouts Street Smart Rescue will be able to provide more vaccines like Bordetella and start treating cats.

“It’s neat to have someone give you a hug at the end of it and say ‘I wouldn’t have been able to get this done’ I want to go help dogs and I want to go help people and their dogs,” says Patterson

Patterson hopes to continue to grow the nonprofit and help the community and their pets.

She says, “To sit there and know that a little shot will keep them from the suffering, or a microchip, or a Scout tag, can help get these puppies to where they need to be is amazing. It’s about the dogs and it’s about the people.”

The rescue’s website is in the works and will be provided on the nonprofits Facebook as soon as possible.

