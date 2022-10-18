Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!

Friday, Oct. 21

Lifted Smoke & Vape Trunk or Treat - 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at 1201 S Ross Street - Bring your kids out for a SPOOKTACULAR time with treats and a prize for the most scare and creative trunks.

Boo at the Zoo - This year’s Boo at the Zoo will have Halloween-themed activities, costume characters, treat stations, crafts and more. The event takes place Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Amarillo Exchange Club Fall Fest - 10:00 a.m. at John Stiff Park - Enjoy guest vendors at the Fall Fest. All canned good donations will benefit the High Plains Food Bank.

Mas Chingon Car & Bike Show Trunk or Treat - 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 7148 Bell Street - This event features a DJ, food trucks and prizes for the best decorated car or truck.

Boo Bash 2022 at the Greenways Village - 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - This year’s Boo Bash at the Greenways Village will feature food trucks, candy and loads of fun.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Skywest Assisted Living Trick or Treat - 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at 6301 Blake Avenue - People of all ages are invited to come inside and trick or treat.

The Church at Bushland Fall Festival - 6:00 p.m. at 1800 Simmons Road - You’re invited for a night of family fun with homemade chili, trunk or treat, carnival games and more.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Keller Williams Trunk or Treat - 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at 3955 South Soncy - You’re invited to the Keller Williams parking lot for candy and fun.

Lawyers Title Trunk or Treat - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 4810 Lexington Square - Lawyers title is hosting their first ever Trunk or Treat with giveaways, treats, games, music and more.

Friday, Oct. 28

Halloween Spooktacular at the Canyon Square - 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Enjoy trunk or treat around the square.

TomasonScott Trunk-or-Treat 6 - From 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 3335 South Bell - You’re encouraged to come dressed in your best Halloween costumes to this fun event.

Trunk or Treat At Body of Life Holistic health & Wellness - 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 3317 Bell Street- Come enjoy a safe trunk or treat and door prizes!

Saturday, Oct. 29

Orangetheory Fitness Trunk or Treat - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at 4280 South Soncy - This Trunk or Treat and open house will feature face painting, vendors, giveaways, a costume contest and more!

Fall Festival Fun Run 5K & Wolflin Walkabout - 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 2525 Wimberly Drive - Enjoy the 5K through Wolfin or meet at the finish line for a trunk or treat with your family.

Amarillo Auto Group’s First Annual Trunk or Treat - 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 4805 South Washington Street - Bring the kiddos by to walk through and grab some candy and check out how everyone decorates their trunks.

3rd Annual Halloween Curbacon - 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 1010 South Fannin Street - Curbacon was created to provide a free comic-con during the pandemic while the others were canceled. Now, it has expanded to include artists, comics, crafts and more.

Safe Trick or Treating at T-Anchor Flea Market - 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 1401 Ross Street

The Edge First Annual Fall Festival - 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - 3405 South Western - You can come out and support The Edge to help dancers gear up for the upcoming competition dance season. There will be a cornhole tournament, pumpkin carving, bounce house, costume contest and more.

Tascosa Drive In 23rd Annual Halloween Carnival - 1:00 p.m. - Dawn at 1999 Dumas Drive. - Movies begin at Dusk - This family friendly event will have games, prizes, food, fun and an all night family movie marathon.

Emergency Trucks and Treats - 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will host the Annual Emergency Trucks & Treats where you can meet first responders and get some awesome treats.

Angel Funeral Home Happy Halloween Trunk or Treat - 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 2209 South Arthur - Enjoy trunk or treating with your little angels and goblins at the Angel Funeral Home’s first Trunk or Treat.

Elk’s Lodge Trunk or Treat - 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at 932 Clyde Street - Amarillo’s Elks Lodge will host a Trunk or Treat with a kids costume contest.

Fall Festival at Coulter Road Baptist Church - 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at 4108 South Coulter - The Fall Festival will have games, bounce houses, candy and fun. You can pre-register with a chance to win a gift card or brand new bicycle here.

City of Borger Trunk or Treat - 6:00 p.m. at 1210 Bulldog Boulevard - This event will keep the whole family entertained. Come on out to meet first responders, play games, zombie laser tag and more.

Church of Christ on Bushland Road Trunk or Treat 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6701 Bushland Road - You’re invited for fun, games, food and prizes.

Contagion Athletics Trunk R Treat - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - 8210 West Amarillo Boulevard - You’re invited to come out to the free event featuring a carnival, food trucks, a haunted house and more.

Discovery Center Monster Bash - 6:00 p.m. - 930 p.m. at 1200 Streit Drive - Ghouls, witches and monsters of all ages are invited to this year’s Monster Bash.

Five Points Nursing Rehabilitation Trunk or treat - 7:00 p.m. at 1625 Point West Parkway - Join Five Points for a night of candy and fun!

Amarillo Botanical Gardens Halloween Ball - 7:00 p.m. - 11:0 p.m. at 1400 Streit Drive

Sunday, Oct 30

Khiva Candy Maze - 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 305 SE 5th

FirstMethodist.Church Amarillo Campus Trunk or Treat - 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - 8501 South Coulter Street - Children and their families are invited to visit all of our trunks, enjoy some candy, and have their photo taken. Don’t forget to wear your costume!

Jack O’ Lantern Jubilee - Church of Christ at the Colonies at 4:30 p.m. - There will be a cake walk, carnival games, a bouncy house, hayrides and more!

First Family Church Trunk or Treat - 5:00 p.m. at 6101 South Bell Street - Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat... this time with FOOD TRUCKS! Tacos Nayarit, Soda Jerks, Cocina on the Go, Abbie Normal’s, Porch Swing, & Kona Ice will ALL be joining us.

Monday, Oct. 31

Hillcrest Baptist Church Trunk and Treat at 2901 Martin Road

Western Business Park Trunk or Treat 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 4140 Business Park Drive

Amarillo College Trunk or Treat 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 2201 South Washington Street

Halloween at the Studio of Brittani Preece Photography Photo Sessions - 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 211 SE 17th

Heal the City Parking Lot Trunk or Treat and Resource Fair - 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 .m. at 609 S. Carolina

WT Trunk or Treat - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Hall

Polk Street United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

South Georgia Baptist Church Trunk or Treat - 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 5209 S Georgia

