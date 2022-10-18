Foggy Start

Chilly morning temps will lead to frost and border-line freezing temps in the northeast, and some patchy fog for the southwest. As we go into the day today, temperatures should warm as cloud cover slowly burns off, but cooler weather will still prevail, with 60s expected area-wide. After today, plentiful sunshine continues and temperatures warm into the 70s, and peaking in the 80s by the weekend, with some windy conditions come Sunday.

