Doppler Dave Has A Nice Autumn Forecast

We expect another chilly night with lows in the upper 30s for Amarillo, however, temperatures will be near or slightly below freezing in northern areas where Frost and Freeze Warnings are in effect. A pleasant day will ensue tomorrow with highs in the 70s. Cool mornings will continue all week, but afternoons will continue to warm, Highs in the low 80s are expected by Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.