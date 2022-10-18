Aardvark Automotive taking nominations for car to be given away
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Aardvark Automotive will be taking nominations for a car to be given away in December.
This is for a recipient who has fallen to hard times and could use a good used car to get to work, school, etc.
Wheels to Prosper Giveaway will be giving away the car on Saturday, December 10.
To nominate a person, click here.
