Aardvark Automotive taking nominations for car to be given away

Nominate a person who deserves a new used car.
Nominate a person who deserves a new used car.(Aardvark Automotive)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Aardvark Automotive will be taking nominations for a car to be given away in December.

This is for a recipient who has fallen to hard times and could use a good used car to get to work, school, etc.

Wheels to Prosper Giveaway will be giving away the car on Saturday, December 10.

To nominate a person, click here.

