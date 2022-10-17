Who's Hiring?
TxDOT crews working on Bell Street and Crockett Street

TxDOT crews are working on Bell Street for moving portable concrete traffic barriers.
(TxDOT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are working on Bell Street for moving portable concrete traffic barriers.

TxDOT says, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Bell Street, just past Avondale Street, for moving portable concrete traffic barriers.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Crockett Street for bridge joint repair in the interchange.

The temporary signals at Coulter Street and State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road are scheduled to convert to permanent signals Wednesday, Oct. 19.

