TxDOT crews working on Bell Street and Crockett Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are working on Bell Street for moving portable concrete traffic barriers.

TxDOT says, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Bell Street, just past Avondale Street, for moving portable concrete traffic barriers.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Crockett Street for bridge joint repair in the interchange.

The temporary signals at Coulter Street and State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road are scheduled to convert to permanent signals Wednesday, Oct. 19.

