Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock.

Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south.

The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”

Toot’n Totum operates almost 90 stores, mostly in Texas.

