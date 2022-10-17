Tickets available for Discovery Center Monster Bash
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Discovery Center Monster Bash event.
The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Discovery Center.
There are two time slots available:
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Members can save $3 a ticket and get 30-minutes of early access to event activities.
Guests have a chance to meet a real-life Vampire Tater Tot.
Monster Bash guests will experience:
- Spooktacular Science Demonstrations by DHDC’s most exciting ghosts and ghouls.
- Activities provided by monster fans Sodpoodles, Aunt-Eeks, and Snapology
- Disappearing eyeballs, screaming chickens, and jars filled with mysterious goo
- Our basement classrooms transformed into a Monster Maze filled with magic and mayhem!
- And LN2 Glow-in-the-dark Sonic Slushes will be available for purchase
Tickets for this event are $5/ticket for members and $8/ticket for non-members and can be purchased online, here.
