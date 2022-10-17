Tickets available for Discovery Center Monster Bash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Discovery Center Monster Bash event.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Discovery Center.

There are two time slots available:

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Members can save $3 a ticket and get 30-minutes of early access to event activities.

Guests have a chance to meet a real-life Vampire Tater Tot.

Monster Bash guests will experience:

Spooktacular Science Demonstrations by DHDC’s most exciting ghosts and ghouls.



Activities provided by monster fans Sodpoodles, Aunt-Eeks, and Snapology



Disappearing eyeballs, screaming chickens, and jars filled with mysterious goo



Our basement classrooms transformed into a Monster Maze filled with magic and mayhem!



And LN2 Glow-in-the-dark Sonic Slushes will be available for purchase

Tickets for this event are $5/ticket for members and $8/ticket for non-members and can be purchased online, here.

