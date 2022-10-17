Sunray ISD completes, opens CTE facility building

SUNRAY, Texas (KFDA) - Sunray Collegiate Independent School District held a ribbon cutting today for completion of its career and technical education facility.

The event has representatives from the industry, education, state legislators and more.

The opening of the building marks the completion of a bond passed by the community in November 2019.

sunray college program (kfda)

