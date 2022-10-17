Who's Hiring?
Northwest Texas Healthcare hosting lecture this Wednesday

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a meeting this week about medical or legal documents for patients and end of life concerns.

The lecture is part of the Better Breachers Club, which is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support, and a sense of connection to others living with chronic lung disease.

The guest speaker is Robert Hands, an attorney at law.

The meeting is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the Community Lecture Room at the Amarillo Northwest hospital, located at 1505 S. Coulter St.

The public is invited and the event is free.

For more details, call Lisa Solomon at (806) 351-5864.

