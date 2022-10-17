‘Hollywood of the High Plains’: New ACVB film commissioner looking at bringing movies to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman Bass has a vision as the first film commissioner for the Amarillo area to bring more films to produce in the Panhandle.

Bass says the scenery from the canyons to the wide open plains makes the region a perfect filming space.

He’s currently working on getting permits, databases, and a directory to make the process for producers easier.

“Working on a film directory, we have one but it needs to be updated and then I’m gonna start locally and work throughout the 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle,” said Bass.

Bass says the economic benefit for the Panhandle is a massive win across all boards, boosting the economy for many across the board.

“It makes a big difference economically. Those larger cities with film commission’s are bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars each year to their economy. They’ll headquarter at least in Amarillo, and they will spend the nights in hotel rooms, they’ll shop, they’ll buy equipment and supplies and that kind of thing here. They’ll hire local labor, so it’s big for the economy,” said Bass.

After permits and databases are set, Bass will work toward having a timeline of creating “Hollywood in the High Plains.”

