High school football livestreams for Oct. 20 and 21

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Below is a list of high school football games you can livestream this week with TPSN.

Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available at 6:30 p.m.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Caprock vs Tascosa game at 7 p.m. on Thursday here.

You can listen to the Wichita Falls Rider vs Palo Duro game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Randall game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

You can listen to the West Plains vs Perryton game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

WATCH

You can watch the Caprock vs Tascosa game at 7 p.m. on Thursday here.

You can watch the Wichita Falls Rider vs Palo Duro game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

You can watch the Canyon vs Randall game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

REPLAY

You can watch the replay of the Wichita Falls vs Palo Duro game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

Yu can watch the replay of the Canyon vs Randall game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

You can view the full TPSN football livestream schedule here.

