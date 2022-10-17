Who's Hiring?
High school football livestreams for Oct. 20 and 21

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Below is a list of high school football games you can livestream this week with TPSN.

Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available at 6:30 p.m.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Caprock vs Tascosa game at 7 p.m. on Thursday here.

You can listen to the Wichita Falls Rider vs Palo Duro game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Randall game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

You can listen to the West Plains vs Perryton game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

WATCH

You can watch the Caprock vs Tascosa game at 7 p.m. on Thursday here.

You can watch the Wichita Falls Rider vs Palo Duro game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

You can watch the Canyon vs Randall game at 7 p.m. on Friday here.

REPLAY

You can watch the replay of the Wichita Falls vs Palo Duro game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

Yu can watch the replay of the Canyon vs Randall game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

You can view the full TPSN football livestream schedule here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

