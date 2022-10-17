Clearing Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm responsible for the rain on Sunday will pull away from the Panhandle on Monday. A few lingering showers are possible early Monday and storm moves away and clearing will follow. Temperatures will climb back closer to average by mid-week and the region will be dry heading into the weekend. The next storm system to affect the area will be early next week. At this point there could be a higher chance of thunderstorms but the computer forecast models will likely shift over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.