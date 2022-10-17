Chilly, For Now

Cool air looks to stay in place for our Monday, with some light north winds paired with cloudy and spotty showers will keep us in the low 60s. As we go through the day, shower chances will diminish, with some clearing in our cloud cover. For tonight, the calm winds and clear skies up north will open up the door for the 1st freeze of the season for some, frost will be more likely for those in the north (33-36 degrees). Skies will clear and temperatures will warm for the rest of the week.

