American Red Cross to hold neighborhood smoke alarm instillation event

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Red Cross is set to hold a Sound the Alarm smoke alarm instillation event to help make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and save lives.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to round up volunteers to go out into Amarillo neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms to those in need.

If you’re looking for an individual or group volunteer experience this event would be an opportunity to engage with other volunteers and members of the community.

If you would like to volunteer or need free smoke alarms installed in your home, call Mike Posey at (806)-241-9448, or you can email him at mike.posey@redcross.org.

