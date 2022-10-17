Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers.

Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want.

Spoofing is defined as the altering of a phone number that shows up on caller ID in order to pretend to be someone else. Scammers can make it look like they are calling from any business or phone number.

The rise in spam calls and texts comes from the increased use of online shopping and the upcoming holiday season.

Corporal Jeb Hilton, Public Information Officer of The Amarillo Police Department says, “The reason we tend to see more is because they continue to get money out of it. It’s that same thing when it comes to thieves; if a thief is going to walk into your neighborhood and be able to steal something they’re going to come back until they can cannot steal anything anymore.”

Some of the most popular scams that the City of Amarillo is seeing are Amazon, Xcel energy, Social Security, Microsoft, Craigs List, IRS, and even the law enforcement.

The FTC reports Americans lost around 30 billion dollars because of scams in 2020 alone.

“We we are seeing people lose money to scammers here locally. If you’ve bought something through a company you’ve given given them all of the information that they need,” says Corporal Hilton.

The Amarillo Police Department says it is important to slow down, don’t answer or hang up, and be cautious.

“You might even have to stop and hang up and say okay let me call the number that I have for this company; call that number and verify if it’s something that they were actually reaching out to you,” says Corporal Hilton.

Amarillo police says if you haven’t lost money, it’s not necessary to make a police report. Instead go to the Better Business Bureau or the FTC to file a report.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.