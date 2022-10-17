Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo.

According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery.

The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the store clerk while demanding money.

The suspect left with and undisclosed amount of money and his last known direction of travel was east from the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black.

If you have information on this incident, call (806)-374-4400.

