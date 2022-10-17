AEDC approves incentive package for Coast Packing Company

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An addition to the local beef industry could benefit from 30 acres of city land and up to almost three quarters of a million dollars for the creation of up to 60 jobs.

Amarillo Economic Development Cooperation board members approved the incentive package for Coast Packing Company today.

The city council must also approve it.

The Southern California company turns beef fat into cooking oil used to make things like french fries by almost 500 restaurants across the country, according to the company website.

