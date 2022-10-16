Who's Hiring?
Amber Alerts issued for 2 toddlers; woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

Amber Alerts have been issued for 2-year-old Aila Jones, left, and 2-year-old Jazarah...
Amber Alerts have been issued for 2-year-old Aila Jones, left, and 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth out of Pensacola, Florida.(Pensacola Police Department)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Florida are looking for a woman wanted in regard to an alleged kidnapping. Amber Alerts have been issued for two 2-year-old girls.

Alyanna Gulley, 22, is wanted for an alleged kidnapping that occured shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at 6115 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, Florida. Police are also trying to locate witnesses, WALA reports.

Gulley is accused of taking 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and a 17-year-old, along with her own 2-year-old child, Aila Jones, authorities said. The 17-year-old was later dropped off.

Amber Alerts have been issued for both Jazarah and Aila, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jazarah, who has black hair and brown eyes, is two feet, six inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks.

Aila, who has black hair and brown eyes, is two feet, six inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with unicorns.

Gulley is believed to be heading to Atlanta. She is driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag number 05DFWD.

Anyone spotting Gulley and/or the vehicle in question is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

