Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Wrap Up: Week 8

It is week six of the high school football season!
It is week six of the high school football season!(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week eight of the high school football season!

Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 8:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 1A, OK and NM scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
DPS: Alcohol believed to be a factor of crash resulting 2 dead on I-27 and McCormick
gas spill
40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo
One person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police: 1 person sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after head on crash in north Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Oct. 15
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail

Latest News

VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A scores
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 2A Scores
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 2A Scores
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands