Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit.(welcomia via canva)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska arrested a boy wanted in Texas after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit with a body in the trunk of his car.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were alerted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide was headed their way on Friday.

KOLN reports that troopers located the matching vehicle on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, and a pursuit was initiated as the driver failed to stop for law enforcement.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling at speeds above 110 mph before striking a tractor-trailer and landing in a ditch off the highway.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the 17-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with severe injuries from the crash.

Troopers said they found a woman’s body in the vehicle’s trunk.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the 17-year-old as Tyler Roenz. The sheriff’s office said Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, were reported missing on Thursday.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation, and they are working on identifying the body.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police: 1 person sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after head on crash in north Amarillo
Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
DPS: Alcohol believed to be a factor of crash resulting 2 dead on I-27 and McCormick
gas spill
40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Oct. 15
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022

Latest News

Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Amarillo police are investigating a crash resulting five people injured at southeast 3rd Avenue...
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor of crash resulting 5 injured near Ross Street
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after human remains were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions