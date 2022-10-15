Who's Hiring?
Police: 1 person sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after head on crash in north Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head on crash tonight in north Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department said about 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a head on collision at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Ross Street.

Video shows victims and passerby’s trying to get a person out of a car.

The person is carried out of the car as the involved vehicles caught fire.

It is unknown which person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Northbound and southbound traffic lanes are closed at the bridge.

APD is investigating the crash.

We will update you when more information is made available.

