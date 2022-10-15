Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor of crash resulting 5 injured near Ross Street

Amarillo police are investigating a crash resulting five people injured at southeast 3rd Avenue...
Amarillo police are investigating a crash resulting five people injured at southeast 3rd Avenue and Ross Street.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a crash resulting five people injured at southeast 3rd Avenue and Ross Street.

According to officials, on Friday October 14, at 8:25 p.m., Amarillo Police officers were called to a head-on collision at southeast 3rd Avenue and Ross Street.

Officers found a 2021 Toyota Tundra and a 2017 Nissan Altima on the overpass of south Ross Street.

The Nissan Altima began to catch fire and the 32-year-old woman driver, had to be removed by officers and witnesses.

The driver of the Altima was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra, a 40-year-old man, and three passengers, a 36-year-old woman, 9-year-old boy, and 4-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that the Tundra had been northbound on Ross Street and the Altima had been southbound on Ross Street.

The Nissan left it’s lane and drove head on into the Tundra.

According to officials, alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

