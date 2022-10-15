Who's Hiring?
Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation hosts inaugural ‘BBQ for a Cause’ with funds supporting Hope Village

Today was day one of two for Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation’s inaugural ‘BBQ for a...
Today was day one of two for Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation’s inaugural ‘BBQ for a Cause’.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was day one of two for Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation’s inaugural “BBQ for a Cause.”

Teams from all across the Panhandle started arriving tonight, preparing for tomorrow’s cook-off where they will be making ribs, chicken and brisket.

Funds from the barbecue directly benefit, Hope Village, which is a transitional employment center.

It will feature a new warehouse and strip center with a custom embroidery shop, custom framing shop, a coffee, tea and catering service and an ice cream parlor.

“It will enable us to train their clients to get out into the workforce in Amarillo,” said Rick McElroy, volunteer.

Advo serves adults with special needs, it operates as a vocational training center, adult day habilitation center and has 28 residential homes for those with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“Everyone knows them when they are going through elementary and high school, but once they graduate, where do they go? The good news, they come to Advo,” said Jeremy Bradford, vice president, Advo, Hope to Opportunities Foundation.

Chris Gilbert, who is competing in the cook off, says Advo helped his son with Asperger’s get a job.

“They are very smart, they are loving, they are great kids, they just don’t have those connections and skills to be able to move forward in life, like the kids they went to high school with and Advo gives them the chance to do that,” said Gilbert.

Teams will compete tomorrow afternoon and the winner will be qualified for the Jack Daniels cook-off in Tennessee and the Royal cook-off in Kansas City.

The cook-off is not open to the public to attend tomorrow, but it plans to host the event again next October making it public.

