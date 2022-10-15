Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting.

They earlier said they were seeking six suspects, including five shooters and a driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police: 1 person sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after head on crash in north Amarillo
Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
DPS: Alcohol believed to be a factor of crash resulting 2 dead on I-27 and McCormick
gas spill
40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Oct. 15
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022

Latest News

Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’
An Amber Alert for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham was canceled after the teen was found safe...
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Fifth generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects...
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
A heavy police presence was seen at the scene where two police officers were killed, Thursday,...
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise