WT Lecture Series to bring Hispanic Culture to Life through poetry

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - WT will be hosting an award winning Mexican poet who will share poetry that honors the perspectives of Native American and Latin American customs and traditions.

Judith Santopietro will be reading “Latinx Poetry and the Stories of America” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

The Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages will host the event, which is free and open to the public.

“The WT Spanish program has been bringing Hispanic women poets each fall semester since 2017,” said Dr. Andrew Reynolds, professor of Spanish. “We are very excited about Judith’s visit and the way she gives voice to indigenous cultures that are often forgotten or left out when we think about ‘Hispanic’ or ‘Mexican-American’ stories.”

“I became a poet because I wanted to recreate in my poems those extraordinary characters of the oral history—nahuales, chaneques, flying women and other extraordinary beings,” Santopietro said.

