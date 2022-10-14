Who's Hiring?
Warm, Until Sunday

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southwesterly winds return today, bringing warmer weather with it. After seeing morning temperatures in the 40s & 50s, we’ll warm into the low 80s with winds at 15-25 mph and sunny skies. Saturday will be slightly warmer, but the incoming system will bring the cold front into the area starting late in the day Saturday, which could fire off some showers and storms, especially in the southeast, before widespread rain chances kick into gear with much cooler conditions on Sunday. As of right now, rain chances continue through Monday, before moving out Tuesday.

